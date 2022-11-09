Treasures are awaiting you in God of War Ragnarok, but only for those with a keen eye and if you’re willing to explore further away from the main story. You can find treasure maps often during your travels, and when you enter The Barrens, there is a treasure map called Vulture’s Gold that you can uncover, giving you access to more resources and rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Vulture’s Gold treasure map in God of War Ragnarok.

The Vulture’s Gold treasure map location in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Vulture’s Gold treasure map close to the entrance of The Barrens. This location becomes available to you in Alfheim shortly after you’ve completed your search through the Tower of Light with Tyr, and he suggests you explore the location. Unfortunately, when you find the treasure map, the only thing that provides you with details about where you can find the treasure is that it is inside the map of a large, dead creature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of this picture, you do not have any further leads. Therefore, you will want to search through the desert of The Barrens. The exact location you’re location is on the northeast part of The Barrens. We recommend hugging the left side of the map and following this pathway until you find the skeleton of a long-dead creature and enter its mouth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the mouth, go to the left side. You should see a sparkling spot on the floor. This will be the location you need to dig up to complete the Vulture’s Gold treasure map, netting you some helpful resources to take back to Brok and Sindri to improve your armor and weapons.