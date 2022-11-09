How Power of the Empress works in God of War Ragnarok

You can find multiple passive abilities for your equipment in God of War Ragnarok. These passive abilities will enhance your combat prowess, making you stronger in combat. However, some of them require you to perform a specific tactic and ability while fighting enemies, and it’s important to note what they do and how to reactivate them. One of these passives is called the Power of the Empress. Here’s what you need to know about how the Power of the Empress works in God of War Ragnarok.

What the Power of the Empress does in God of War Ragnarok

The Power of the Empress is a passive ability from the Blades of Chaos. You need to attach the Cursed Empress Handles to the Blades of Chaos and use them in combat. The passive ability that gives you the Power of the Empress is whenever you use the Blades to hit an enemy. Each time the Blades of Chaos hit a foe, there’s a slight chance to activate the Power of the Empress passive, giving you increased Strength and Runic power in combat for a short time. This passive can stack up to three times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The chance to activate the Power of the Empress is based on your Luck stat. You can increase your Luck stat by wearing specific armor pieces that enhance it, thereby improving the chance for Power of the Empress, and any passive ability that has a Luck Chance attached to it, to go off during combat. This passive only works for the Blades of Chaos, not the Leviathan Axe or Kratos’ fists. Use the Blades of Chaos with the Cursed Empress Handles attachment if you want to improve your strength and runic abilities during combat.