How to get the key to the Watchtower locked door in God of War Ragnarok

There are multiple sede quests and activities for you to complete as you work your way through God of War Ragnarok. These activities and Favours are a good way to acquire resources and increase your abilities while playing as Kratos. While visiting Svartalfheim, Mimir will have unfinished business with a prisoner stuck inside the Watertower, which you can find in The Bay of Bounty. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the key to the Watchtower’s locked door in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find the key for the Watchtower’s locked door in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to travel to the center of The Bay of Bounty. You will find a giant geyser there, and an island will be next to it. Approach the island, and you must make your way to the top to locate the key.

Related: Where to find the Legendary Chest in Aurvangar Wetlands God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, make your way to the right side, and you will have to deal with a Wretch Nest that is blocking your path. It will continue to summon Wretches until you dispatch it. Climb to the top, and destroy the pile of molten ore using the explosive jar at the center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, climb to the other side, and there will be an arena with another Wretch Nest, but you should be able to dispatch it quickly. After taking it out, there will be a lever you need to use to pull the elevator down. Once it’s down, throw your Axe at the panel, and freeze it in place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, return to the climbing path you came from and climb to the right, making your way to the elevator. Recall your Axe when you’re on the elevator, and you can now jump down to destroy the floor, breaking through to the bottom. When you reach the bottom, there will be a Bergsra Mother you need to defeat, along with the Wretches it is summoning.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating the Bergsra Mother, a chest will be inside that room, which contains the key. You can now return to the Watchtower and progress through The Weight of Chains Favour.