How to convert mouse sensitivity between Valorant and CS:GO

As very similarly designed tactical first-person shooters, both Valorant and CS:GO encourage soft trace-aiming and generally low mouse sensitivities in their gunplay. While it could be easy to assume that the aiming muscle memory of one game would transition well to the other, your in-game sensitivity will not perform the same in both environments if left unadjusted. This guide will teach you how to accurately convert your CS:GO sensitivity to that of Valorant, and vice versa.

Calculating sensitivity from CS:GO to Valorant (and back again)

Image via Riot

Compared to CS:GO, Valorant’s sensitivity is scaled considerably lower. This means that taking a sensitivity from CS:GO that you’re comfortable with and porting it to Valorant would require significant reductions, numerically speaking.

As in-game sensitivities aren’t universal, it’s easiest to visualize the difference between two games’ sensitivities as a ratio. In the case of CS:GO and Valorant, that ratio is 3.18. This means that, to take your CS:GO sensitivity with you into Valorant, you’d need to divide it by 3.18.

For example, take a completely average CS:GO sensitivity of 2. In Valorant, this sensitivity would convert to roughly somewhere around 0.629. However, Valorant only accepts sensitivities into the hundredths place, forcing you to round slightly upward to 0.63.

This calculation works in reverse for porting Valorant sensitivities into CS:GO as well. Instead of division, you would multiply your Valorant sensitivity by 3.18, then round the result to the nearest hundredths place again.

Don’t trust your own math when it comes to figuring out what sensitivity is right for you? Try any of these sensitivity converters.