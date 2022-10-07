How to convert Valorant sens to Overwatch 2

Your mouse sensitivity settings can play an important part in your gameplay performance in first person shooter games. Each individual game has its own way of determning your sens, so transitioning from one to the other doesn’t necessarily mean you get to use the same values. Luckily, there are ways for us to convert those settings in a quick and easy manner. For instance, plenty of Valorant players might want to check out Overwatch 2, so it’s a good idea to transfer your mouse sens as accurately as possible. There fore, in this guide we will explain a couple of ways that you can do that.

How to convert your Valorant mouse sensitivity to Overwatch 2

There are a couple of ways that you can go about converting the mouse sens settings from Valorant to Overwatch 2. You could do the work manually with the help of a calculator. Or alternatively, you could use an online tool to help do the calculations for you.

To do manual conversion, you can follow these steps:

Check what is your mouse sensitivity in Valorant. If you’re unsure, log into Valorant and check the settings.

Take your Valorant sens number and multiply it by 10.60. A calculator can help you with that.

Log into Overwatch and go to the options menu.

Go to the Controls tab and navigate to the ‘Mouse Settings’ field.

Change the number to the result you’ve calculated earlier.

On the other hand, you could use an online tool to help you calculate your mouse sensitivity and do a quick conversion from one game to another. In our case, you would enter the original game as Valorant, and the resulting game as Overwatch 2. There are a few tools like this online, and to give you a few examples, you could use any of the following:

All of these tools let you convert the basic mouse sens values, and some even offer ways to fine-tune the results to your liking.

