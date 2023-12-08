How to Enchant Tools In LEGO Fortnite: All Enchantments & Recipes

You’ll have the chance to enhance your tools and weapons while playing LEGO Fortnite, enchanting them to grant them bonuses. These bonuses will make them even stronger and give them a longer lifespan, so you can use them even more while away from your village.

There’s a specific way you have to go about enchanting your tools and equipment. You need to unlock a crafting recipe, and then you need to bring additional resources to unlock those enchantments. Here’s what you need to know about how to enchant your tools in LEGO Fortnite, and every enchantment recipe.

How Enchanting Tools & Weapons Work in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can begin enchanting weapons and tools in LEGO Fortnite after you create an Essence Table. You will need to craft one after you have Flexwood and Cut Amber.

Cut Amber is a resource you can find after you track down Rough Amber, which appears in the desert region of your LEGO Fortnite world. You will want to make sure you bring a level three Pickaxe with you to break these hard shells, and then you can bring it back to your camp. From here, you need to craft a Gem Cutter and place your Rough Amber into it to create Cut Amber, refining the resource. You’ll then be able to learn about how to create an Essence Table, and you can begin enchanting.

Related: How to Get Flexwood & Craft Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

It is required that your character must be holding a tool or weapon in their inventory if you want to enchant that particular item. You can have up to three Enchantment slots for each tool or weapon in LEGO Fortnite, giving you the chance to improve these unique materials. However, you will need to track down the resources for these enchantments to learn them. They won’t be available when you first use the Essence Table.

All Enchantments & Recipes in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple enchantments you can place onto your tools and weapons in LEGO Fortnite. However, we are still learning those recipes, and we’ll be updating them as we progress through the game and learn them.

These are the enchantment recipes you can learn in LEGO Fortnite and what they do for your tools and weapons.