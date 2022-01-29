How to craft and use Smoke Bombs in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are many craftable items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Each have their own use, and one of the most useful items to craft is the Smoke Bomb. You’ll get the Smoke Bomb crafting recipe by advancing the main storyline and unlocking the Crimson Mirelands. Smoke Bombs require Sootfoot Root and Caster Fern, but finding these resources can be a bit tricky. We’ll walk you through on how to collect the materials you need and how to use Smoke Bombs effectively.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Sootfoot Root and Caster Fern, venture out to the Crimson Mirelands and head down from your base camp until you get to a swampy area littered with ruined debris. You might notice some extra Caster Fern on the ground along the way so pick up any you come across. If you don’t see any, don’t fret, because you’ll gain Caster Fern and Sootfoot Root at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sootfoot Root and Caster Fern can be found in haystacks. These haystacks stick out like a sore thumb and aren’t easy to miss. Send out a partner Pokémon to help and you’ll snag the resources you need. Then you’ll need to open your crafting kit and make yourself some Smoke Bombs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Smoke Bombs are handy if you find yourself unable to sneak up on skittish Pokémon that require stealth to capture. Throw a Smoke Bomb at the ground where you’ll be able to get closest to the Pokémon and a thick smoke will envelop the area. This smoke obscures you from a Pokémon’s line of sight, letting you get closer and line up your Pokéball more precisely.