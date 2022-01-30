How to craft Gigaton Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nearing the end of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, trainers will now be earning Poké Balls that will perform at not only at a high rate, in general, but also while catching Pokémon in a specific manner. This especially goes for the Gigaton Ball, an amped up version of the Leaden Ball, as it increases your success rate even more when capturing a Pokémon that hasn’t seen you yet. As this is a top-tier Poké Ball, you will need a laundry list of supplies to craft it, but they are a breeze to find.

Gigaton Balls can initially be crafted after trainers have earned its recipe by simply progressing through the story to get the seventh Star Rank. The recipe will then consist of one Apricorn, two Black Tumblestones, and two Iron Chunks. If you already have these items, you can craft Gigaton Balls through Jubilife Village’s Craftworks, Base Camps, or from the portable Workbench in your satchel.

Players can find both the Apricorn and Black Tumblestones being sold at the Craftworks, as the Apricorn goes for 40 Poké Dollars and the Black Tumblestones can be bought for 80 Poké Dollars. As for the Iron Chunks, these (along with Black Tumblestones) can be farmed from black crystals that are widely populated throughout Obsidian Fieldlands. To earn them, aim a Pokémon’s ball directly at the crystal in order for the Pokémon to attack and break out what’s inside.

Related: How to craft Ultra Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus