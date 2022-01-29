How to craft Ultra Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After players have acquired their third Star Rank and the Great Ball recipe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it will take awhile to once again earn a better Poké Ball after that. However, the Ultra Ball, a ball that provides the best odds when attempting to capture any wild Pokémon, can be obtained once the sixth Star Rank has been achieved. Of course, this will only unlock its recipe; so, players will have to figure out how to craft them.

Unlike Poké Balls you receive early in-game, the Ultra Ball will require three materials in order to craft. This includes one Apricorn, two Tumblestones, and Two Iron Chunks — essentially the Great Ball recipe with one more Tumblestone and Iron Chunk. The Apricorn and Tumblestones can be bought from the Craftworks, as Apricorns cost 40 Poké Dollars and Tumblestones cost 60 Poké Dollars.

If you’re short on cash, Apricorns will typically be within the brown trees in almost all locations, while orange crystals will need to be broken by your Pokémon to get Tumblestones. Speaking of the crystals, Iron Chucks are commonly found inside of these, but can also be picked up inside of caves or along bodies of water.

With these materials, Ultra Balls can then be crafted at the Craftworks in Jubilife Village and at all Base Camp locations.

