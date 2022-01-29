How to craft Great Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

For a great deal of time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, trainers will be left with the standard rate of catching Pokémon, as the game will only start you out with the basic Poké Balls. Thankfully, capturing won’t be too difficult for long, as Great Balls can be unlocked shortly into the story. The power of this ball is simply that it is lends a a higher chance of catching when targeted toward any wild Pokémon.

After players have received their third Star Rank from completing main missions, the Great Ball recipe for crafting will be unlocked. It will require that you mix together one Apricorn, one Tumblestone, and just one Iron Chunk. All of these materials are heavily populated in each the game’s various locations, but Apricorns and Tumblestone can also be purchased.

For one, Apricorns can be bought from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks for only 40 Poké Dollars a piece or found within brown-leaf trees in greener parts of the Hisui region. Tumblestones and Iron Chucks can then be discovered when attacking orange and black crystals that typically sit among hillsides. However, Tumblestone can also be purchased from the Craftworks for 60 Poké Dollars.

With the recipe and materials, players can then go to either the Craftworks or the Base Camp’s Workbench to craft the Great Balls.

Related: How to craft Super Potions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus