How to craft Super Potions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If there’s one thing you don’t want to happen to you or your trusty team of Pokemon out in the wilds of Hisui, it’s to be found on low HP with no healing items. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of those games where the unexpected can happen and you’ll need to be prepared at all times for basically anything.

This guide will show you what items you’ll need, as well as how to craft the Super Potions needed to make sure you and your team can keep exploring and capturing Pokemon hassle-free. Just remember that the Potions do not cure status effects such as Paralysis or Poison when used.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need the following items to craft a Super Potion. It’s also important to remember, that you’ll need the base crafting recipe, Potion unlocked. This means that you’ll not have access to the Super Potion recipe from the start of the game. The Super Potion is only unlocked once you’ve reached Star Rank 2.

1x Potion

1x Pep-up Plant

It’s important to remember that the Super Potion will heal 100HP of the Pokemon it is applied to. So, if you’re looking to economize your Potion usage whilst leveling some Pokemon, or if you’re low on Pep-up plants or Medicinal Leeks it may be a better strategy to use Oran Berries, Potions, or even fleeing the battle.