How to craft TM 015 Struggle Bug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Game Freak has come up with an amazing new mechanic which allows you to make TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the help of the TM Machine (the special machine that crafts TMs), players can now craft all the TMs they want, at any time in their playthrough, if they reach the Pokemon Center. With the help of some special resources, you can start teaching your Pokemon the best abilities in the game right after you have captured them. So, to teach your Pokemon a great ability, here is how you can craft TM 015 Struggle Bug in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 015 Struggle Bug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Struggle Bug TM 015 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

400 League Points (LP)

3 Tarountula Thread

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Struggle Bug TM only needs 400 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Tarountula Threads. To get Tarountula Threads, you will need to find the Pokemon and defeat it a few times. You should get around 2 to 3 threads per Tarountula defeated, if you are lucky.

The Struggle Bug ability is a really good Bug-type ability that can properly damage enemies and also slow their special attack stat. This skill is really useful in combating some of the more interesting Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet that mainly use special attacks to defeat their enemies. With 100% accuracy and 40 Power, players can teach many of their Pokemon a useful skill that can render some of the most powerful Pokemon in the game useless.