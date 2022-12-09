How to craft TM 026 Poison Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are hundreds of TMs you can craft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now, with the addition of the TM Machine. Some of these TMs will be readily available at the start of the game, however, more powerful or unique moves, such as Poison Tail, will need a bit of extra effort if you are going to craft them. So here is how you can get and craft TM 026 Poison Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials needed to craft TM 026 Poison Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly three things you will need to craft the Poison Tail TM 026 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

800 League Points (LP)

3 Seviper Fang

3 Shroodle Ink

These are the needed materials you will need to craft the Poison Tail TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, you will also need to first unlock the recipe. To be able to craft Poison Tail, you will need to either defeat the Team Star Dark Crew or find a yellow Pokéball with the TM inside. You can find this TM in the center part of Dalizapa Passage, south of the Pokécenter.

Once you have TM 026 Poison Tail in your hands, you can start crafting it at the TM Machine using the specified materials. 800 LP would be incredibly easy to get, all you need to do is defeat a few trainers here and there. You can also make some quick LP by selling some of your other Pokémon materials at the TM Machine.

The only problem you might stumble into is the fact that you need to also get 3 Seviper Fangs and Shroodle Ink. However, all you need to do to get these items is defeat one to three Sevipers and Shroodles (or Grafaiais) to get three of their specific items.