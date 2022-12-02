How to craft TM 167 Close Combat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Close Combat is an amazing move in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that players need to teach to their Fighting-type Pokémon immediately. With the help of this powerful skill, players can end most encounters in one shot, even though they might lose some Defense along the way. So, to help you end battles faster, here is how you can craft TM 167 Close Combat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 167 Close Combat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Close Combat TM 167 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Also, before you can craft TM 167 Close Combat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it. The normal way you can get your hands on this TM is by defeating the Team Star Fighting-type leader, Eri, which is also the most powerful one.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Close Combat TM needs 12000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Riolu Fur, Crabrawler Shell, and Makuhita Sweat materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Riolu, Crabrawler, or Makuhita defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Close Combat move is probably the best Fighting-type skill your Pokémon could learn if all you want is constant one shot kills. With the help of this overpowered physical Fighting-type move, you can end most encounters in one single bout. However, you will lose a bit of Defense, and Sp. Defense every time you use it. This means that if someone is faster than you, you can easily be defeated after a few uses of Close Combat.