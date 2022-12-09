How to craft TM 028 Bulldoze in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the help of the TM Machine, the new mechanism added in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players can craft any TM in the game. However, there is a little problem. To craft a TM, you will need to either get your hands on it first or unlock the recipe by defeating one of the Team Star crews. Well, here is how you can get and craft TM 028 Bulldoze in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials needed to craft TM 028 Bulldoze in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly three things you will need to craft the Bulldoze TM 028 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

1500 League Points (LP)

3 Mudbray Mud

3 Sandygast Sand

These are the resources you’ll need to make the Bulldoze TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you’ll also need to unlock the recipe beforehand. You must either beat the Team Star Dark Crew or locate a yellow Pokéball with the TM inside to be able to craft Bulldoze. This TM is located on the rocky ledge overlooking the legendary seal along Socarrat Trail.

You can begin crafting TM 028 Bulldoze at the TM Machine, once you have the move in your possession, using the required resources. 1500 LP would be incredibly easy to get, all you need to do is defeat a few trainers here and there. You can also make some quick LP by selling some of your other Pokémon materials at the TM Machine.

The only obstacle you could run into is that you’ll also need 3 Mudbray Mud and Sandygast Sand. However, defeating one to three Mudbray and Sandygast (or their evolutions) will provide you with three of their special loot.