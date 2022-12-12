How to craft TM 043 Fling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet utilize the Technical Machine (TM) system. These are consumable items that let you teach your Pokémon some new moves they aren’t normally able to learn. In Pokémon, there are over 150 TMs to find and collect. However, each TM can only be used once. Unlike the previous game, if you want to teach one TM to many other Pokémon, you will have to utilize a new crafting feature.

All TMs can be crafted in a new machine found at every Pokémon Center. This machine is the Technical Machine Machine, located to the left of Nurse Joy. As you collect new TMs from the open world, defeat gyms, and beat Team Star, your collection of TMs will grow and so will the TMs you can craft. After collecting enough materials, go to the Technical Machine Machine and start crafting.

Materials needed to craft TM 043 Fling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to unlock TM 043 Fling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to craft the TM. Here are the materials you’ll need to craft this TM:

3,000 LP

x3 Sneasel Claw

x3 Happiny Dust

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a special currency used by the Technical Machine Machine to make TMs, and also as a way to buy certain items. In the case of TM 043 Fling, you’ll need 3,000 LP as it deals damage and has an extra effect. Fling has a variable attack power based on which item is thrown at the opponent. It has 100 accuracy and 10 PP. Fling is a Dark-type move and is super effective on Psychic and Ghost Pokémon.