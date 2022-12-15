How to craft TM 051 Sandstorm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have hundreds of different TMs that you can use to teach your Pokémons different moves, and one such move is TM 051 Sandstorm. It’s a ground-type move, meaning only some Pokémons types can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon causes a Sandstorm that damages the enemy Pokémons (except rock, steel, and ground types) for the next five turns and boosts your rock Pokémon’s Special Defence. The move has no Power and Accuracy stats, and it has 10 PP. To craft TM 051 Sandstorm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to find its materials and here is how you can do that.

TM 051 Sandstorm crafting materials and where to get them

To craft TM 051 Sandstrom, you need the following materials.

x3,000 League Points

x3 Hippopotas Sand

x3 Silicobra Sand

x3 Sandygast Sand

You can use various methods to get League Points, one of which is the quickest way to get them. For that method, you need to head to a Pokémon Centre in the world and interact with the TM machine to exchange any materials with League Points. You can also defeat Team Star, Tera Pokémons, and find Tera Dens to get League Points.

To get Hippopotas Sand, Silicobra Sand, and Sandygast Sand, you need to find these Pokémons. When you spot them, you must send your Pokémon to defeat them and get their loot. You can also battle them and make them go faint or capture them to get the materials. You will usually get materials in twos or threes.

How to craft TM 051 Sandstorm step–by–step

Follow the steps below when you have all the materials to craft TM 051 Sandstrom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.