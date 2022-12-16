How to craft TM 059 Zen Headbutt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you can use to teach your Pokémons various moves that they won’t learn as leveling up. One such TM is TM 059 Zeb Headbutt, a psychic-type TM that only certain Pokémon types can learn. When your Pokémon uses that attack, they focus all their willpower on the forehead and attack the enemy with it. There is a chance that enemy Pokémon may flinch, leaving them unable to move. The move has 80 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a great option to have. To craft Zen Headbutt TM, you need its materials, and here is how you can gather them.

TM 059 Zen Headbutt crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 059 Zen Headbutt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Veluza Fillet

x3 Girafarig Fur

x3 Dunsparce Scales

There are many methods to get League Points, and one of them is the quickest for crafting TMs. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. You can also battle Tera Pokémons and Team Star and raid Tera Dens for League Points.

To get Veluza Fillet, Girafarig Fur, and Dunsparce Scales, you must find these Pokémons. Once you do that, send your Pokémon to defeat them, and it will give you the materials you need. You can also start a Pokémon battle and defeat or capture them to get the needed materials.

How to craft TM 059 Zen Headbutt step–by–step

Once you collect all the materials for TM 059 Zen Headbutt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, follow the steps below to craft it.