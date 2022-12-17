How to craft TM 063 Psychic Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have many TMs to craft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and use them to teach your Pokémons moves that they won’t learn as leveling up. One such TM is TM 063 Psychic Fangs, and it’s psychic-type TM. When you use that move, your Pokémon attacks with a psychic bite, breaking any barriers that the enemy Pokémon might have. The move has 85 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it a great move under challenging situations. You need to gather its materials to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 063 Psychic Fangs crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 063 Psychic Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x10,000 League Points

x5 Bruxish Tooth

x3 Basculin Fang

x3 Veluza Fillet

To get League Points, you can use many methods, but there is one that is the quickest. You must go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange Pokémon materials for League Points. Most of the time, you will have many unneeded materials, so you will have no problem getting some League Points with this method. You can also fight Tera Pokémons and Team Star and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.

To get Bruxish Tooth, Basculin Fang, and Veluza Fillet, you must go to these Pokémons’ habitat locations and find them. Once you do that, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials for crafting. You can also start a Pokémon battle to defeat or capture them and get the needed materials. You will usually get these materials in twos or threes, so only finding a few of these Pokémons should be enough.

How to craft TM 063 Psychic Fangs step–by–step

Once you have all the materials you need to craft TM 063 Psychic Fangs, follow the steps below to craft it.