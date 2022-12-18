How to craft TM 071 Seed Bomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have a lot of TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons certain moves. TM 071 Seed Bomb is one such TM, and it’s a grass-type, meaning only a particular type of Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon sends a barrage of hard seeds over to the enemy Pokémon from above, damaging their health. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a useful move for combat. Like any other TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to gather its materials to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 071 Seed Bomb crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need to craft TM 071 Seed Bomb.

x8,000 League Points

x5 Shroomish Spores

x3 Bramblin Twig

x3 Smoliv Oil

To get League Points quickly, you must head to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. You will likely have many materials you do not need and can exchange. The other methods to get League Points are defeating Team Star and Tera Pokémons and raiding Tera Dens.

If you are looking for Shroomish Spores, Bramblin Twig, and Smoliv Oil, you need to find all these Pokémons. Once you do that, send your best Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You will get the materials in twos and sometimes even in threes. You can also start a Pokémon battle to defeat or capture them and get the materials.

How to craft TM 071 Seed Bomb step–by–step

Once you have all the needed materials, follow the steps below to craft the TM.