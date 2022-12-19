How to craft TM 073 Drain Punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which are useful for teaching your Pokémons certain moves. One such move is TM 073 Drain Punch, a fighting-type TM, meaning only certain Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon punches the enemy and restores its health by half of the damage done. The move has 75 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it a great option in different situations. To craft TM 073 Drain Punch, you need to get its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 073 Drain Punch crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need to craft TM 073 Drain Punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x8,000 League Points

x5 Croagunk Poison

x2 Mankey Fur

x3 Crabrawler Shell

You can use many methods to get League Points, and one of them is the best for crafting TMs. In that method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange Pokémon materials with League Points. You can also defeat Team Star, Tera Pokémons, and rain Tera Dens to get even more League Points.

To get Croagunk Poison, Mankey Fur, and Crabrawler Shell, you must find these Pokémons at their habitat locations. When you do that, send your best Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also get close to them to start a Pokémon battle to defeat or capture them to get the needed materials.

How to craft TM 073 Drain Punch step–by–step

Once you have all the needed materials, follow the steps below the craft the TM.