How to craft TM 078 Dragon Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have hundreds of different TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you can use to teach your Pokémons different moves. TM 078 Dragon Claw is one of them and it’s a dragon-type TM, meaning only some Pokémons can learn this move. When you use it, your Pokémon attacks the enemy with sharp and massive claws to deal damage. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a great option to deal continuous damage over turns. To craft TM 078 Dragon Claw, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 078 Dragon Claw crafting materials and where to get them

Here is the list of all the materials needed to craft TM 78 Dragon Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x8,000 League Points

x5 Axew Scales

x3 Noibat Fur

x3 Gible Scales

You can use many methods to get League Points, but there is one that is the quickest for crafting TMs. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials with League Points. Other methods to get League Points are defeating Team Star and Tera Pokémons and raiding Tera Dens.

To get Axew Scales, Noibat Fur, and Gible Scales, you first need to find these Pokémons at their habitat locations. When you spot them, send your leading Pokémon to defeat them and get you the needed materials. You can also approach them to start a Pokémon battle and defeat or capture them to get the materials.

How to craft TM 078 Dragon Claw step–by–step

Once you have all the materials, follow the steps below to craft the TM.