How to craft TM 086 Rock Slide in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons certain moves. One such TM is TM 086 Rock Slide, and it is a rock-type TM, meaning only some Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon sends large boulders at the enemy to damage it and sometimes leave it unable to move. The move has 75 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it a great option in combat. To craft this TM, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 086 Rock Slide crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the needed materials to craft the TM 086 Rock Slide.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Nacli Salt

x3 Rockruff Rock

x3 Bonsly Tears

To get League Points, you can use many methods, one of which is the quickest for crafting TMs. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange unneeded materials with League Points. You can defeat Tera Pokémons and Team Star and raid Tera Dens to get even more League Points.

To get Nacli Salt, Rockruff Rock, and Bonsly Tears, you must find all of these Pokémons at their habitat locations. Once you spot them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you the needed materials. You can also defeat or catch the Pokémons in a Pokémon battle to get materials.

How to craft TM 086 Rock Slide step–by–step

After getting your hands on all the needed materials, follow the steps below to craft the TM 086 Rock Slide.