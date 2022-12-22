How to craft TM 088 Swords Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TM 088 Swords Dance is one of the TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you use to teach your Pokémons various moves they won’t normally learn. It is a normal-type TM, and only certain Pokémon types can learn this move. When a Pokémon uses this move, its Attack stat rises sharply, and every next attack after does a lot more damage than its usual output. The move does not have Power or Accuracy stats, and it has 20 PP. To craft TM 088 Swords Dance, you must gather its crafting materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 088 Swords Dance crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need for crafting TM 088 Swords Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Zangoose Claw

x3 Gible Scales

x3 Scyther Claw

To get League Points fast, you must head to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machines to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. You will usually have many materials that you do not need. There are other ways to get League Points: defeating Tera Pokémons and Team Star and raiding Tera Dens.

If you need Zangoose Claw, Gible Scales, and Scyther Claw, you must find all these Pokémons at their habitual locations. Once you spot any of them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you the needed materials from them. You can also start a Pokémon battle and capture or defeat the wild Pokémon to get the materials.

How to craft TM 088 Swords Dance step–by–step

Once you have all the materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 088 Swords Dance.