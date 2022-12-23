How to craft TM 094 Dark Pulse in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are various TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons various moves that they don’t learn. One such TM is TM 094 Dark Pulse, and it is a dark-type TM meaning only certain Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon shoots an evil bean with ill intent and sometimes leaves the target unable to move for a turn. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a great attack to have. To craft TM 094 Dark Pulse, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 094 Dark Pulse crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need to craft this TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x8,000 League Points

x3 Zorua Fur

x3 Impidimp Hair

x3 Spiritomb Fragment

If you need League Points, you have many methods, and one of these methods is the quickest for gathering them. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange League Points with unneeded materials. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémon and raid Tera Dens to get even more League Points.

If you are looking for Zorua Fur, Impidimp Hair, and Spiritomb Fragment, you must find these Pokémons first. To do that, you need to head to their habitat locations and once you spot them, send your leading Pokémon to defeat them, which will give you the materials you need. You will usually find the materials in twos and sometimes threes.

How to craft TM 094 Dark Pulse step–by–step

Follow the steps below to craft TM 094 Dark Pulse after getting all its materials.