How to craft TM 094 Dark Pulse in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
A scary and powerful dark attack.
There are various TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons various moves that they don’t learn. One such TM is TM 094 Dark Pulse, and it is a dark-type TM meaning only certain Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon shoots an evil bean with ill intent and sometimes leaves the target unable to move for a turn. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a great attack to have. To craft TM 094 Dark Pulse, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.
TM 094 Dark Pulse crafting materials and where to get them
Below are all the materials you need to craft this TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
- x8,000 League Points
- x3 Zorua Fur
- x3 Impidimp Hair
- x3 Spiritomb Fragment
If you need League Points, you have many methods, and one of these methods is the quickest for gathering them. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange League Points with unneeded materials. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémon and raid Tera Dens to get even more League Points.
If you are looking for Zorua Fur, Impidimp Hair, and Spiritomb Fragment, you must find these Pokémons first. To do that, you need to head to their habitat locations and once you spot them, send your leading Pokémon to defeat them, which will give you the materials you need. You will usually find the materials in twos and sometimes threes.
How to craft TM 094 Dark Pulse step–by–step
Follow the steps below to craft TM 094 Dark Pulse after getting all its materials.
- Go to any Pokémon Centre in the world.
- Use the TM machine.
- Select the option to craft TMs.
- Scroll down and find TM 094 Dark Pulse.
- Use the interaction button to craft it.