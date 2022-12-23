How to craft TM 095 Leech Life in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons various moves that they won’t learn as they level up. TM 095 Leech Life is one of those TMs and it is a bug-type move, meaning only some Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon attack the enemy, draining its blood and restoring your health by half of the damage done. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it a great attack to have. To craft this TM, you need to get its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 095 Leech Life crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need for crafting TM 095 Leech Life.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x8,000 League Point

x3 Surskit Syrup

x3 Venonat Fang

x3 Kricketot Shell

You can use many different methods to get League Points, but one of them is the quickest. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials with League Points. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémons and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.

If you need Surskit Syrup, Venonat Fang, and Kricketot Shell, you have to find these Pokémon at their habitat locations. Once you spot any of them, send your best Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also defeat or capture them in a Pokémon battle to get the needed materials.

How to craft TM 095 Leech Life step–by–step

Once you find all the materials for TM 095 Leech Life, follow the steps below to craft it.