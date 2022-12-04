How to craft TM 127 Play Rough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Fairy type has managed to change the whole Pokémon world with its incredible advantage over some of the best types in the franchise’s history. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, moves such as Play Rough can bring down some of the most powerful Pokémon in the whole Paldea region. With the ability to defeat Dragon, Fighting, and Dark-type Pokémon, you will want to add this move to your moveset. So, to bring down the mighty dragons of Paldea, here is how you can craft TM 127 Play Rough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and what materials are needed.

Materials needed to craft TM 127 Play Rough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Play Rough TM 127 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, before you can craft TM 127 Play Rough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it. Though players could find a Pokéball with the TM inside in the wild, the easiest way to get TM 127 is by defeating Team Star Fighting Crew boss Eri and getting the large batch of craftable TMs from Cassiopeia.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Play Rough TM needs 10000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

Related: How to craft TM 133 Earth Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get the Fidough Fur, Tandemaus Fur, and Tinkatink Hair materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Fidough, Tandemaus, and Tinkatink defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Play Rough move is a physical Fairy-type move with relatively high power, 90, and good accuracy, 90%. With these stats, you would think that the move is powerful enough, however, it also has a 10% chance to lower the Attack of the opponent, allowing the player a two-in-one combo.