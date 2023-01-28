How to craft TM 143 Blizzard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Blizzard is a powerful Special Ice-type move that hits all adjacent foes, boasting of a 110 base power, though its accuracy leaves much to be desired. However, it never misses in the Snow weather condition. It also has a 10% chance of leaving the opposing Pokémon Frozen, effectively disabling them. Here is how you can craft TM 143 Blizzard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What materials are used to craft TM 143 Blizzard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players will be able to unlock TM 143 Blizzard by defeating 10 trainers around Glaseado Mountain and claiming the TM 143 Blizzard reward from the Battle League Representative located at the Glaseado Gym Pokémon Center, and they will then be able to craft it. Blizzard can be crafted with the following resources:

12,000 League Points

5 Snorunt Fur

3 Snover Berries

3 Cryogonal Ice

Snorunt Fur can be obtained by defeating or capturing members of the Snorunt line. Snorunt itself can be commonly found in Dalizapa Passage and Glaseado Mountain, and its evolved forms Glalie and Froslass spawn rarely on Glaseado Mountain. Snorunt and Glalie are pure Ice types, and are thus weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. Froslass has a dual typing of Ice and Ghost, and is weak to Fire, Rock, Ghost, Dark, and Steel-type moves.

Snover Fur drops from the Snover line. Both Snover and its evolution, Abomasnow, can be found around Glaseado Mountain at all times of the day. As Ice and Grass types, they have a quadruple weakness to Fire-type moves, and are also weak to Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug, Rock, and Steel-type moves.

Cryogonal Ice can be acquired from Cryogonal. It spawns rarely on Glaseado Mountain, and can also be encountered in 4 star Tera Raid battles. As a pure Ice type Pokémon, it takes increased damage from Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves.