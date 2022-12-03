How to craft TM 158 Focus Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TM 158 Focus Blast is one of the most powerful moves that you can craft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With 120 power, Focus Blast can one-shot most enemies with ease. However, since it is a special attack, players will need to be careful who they want to teach this move, as it is hard to craft. So, to help you defeat all your opponents in one shot, here is how you can craft TM 158 Focus Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 158 Focus Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Focus Blast TM 158 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

12000 League Points (LP)

5 Flamigo Down

3 Meditite Sweat

3 Impidimp Hair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, before you can craft TM 158 Focus Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Focus Blast TM needs 12000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Flamigo Down, Meditite Sweat, and Impidimp Hair materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Flamigo, Meditite, and Impidimp defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Focus Blast move is best used with Pokémon that have a high Sp. Attack stat. Since most Fighting types usually prefer physical attacks, Focus Blast isn’t the best choice for them. However, for the rare Pokémon that can learn this attack and have a good Sp. Attack, Focus Blast can one-shot most Pokémon that stand in its way.