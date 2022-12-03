How to craft TM 162 Bug Buzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bug-type Pokémon are often underestimated by the fandom, so many people usually miss out on great moves such as Bug Buzz. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will want to teach your Pokémon the Bug Buzz move using TM 162 if their Sp. Attack is from another world. Since most Bug-type powerful moves are physical, Bug Buzz is the perfect alternative for special attackers. So, to help you make your Bug-type Pokémon better, here is how you can craft TM 162 Bug Buzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 162 Bug Buzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Bug Buzz TM 162 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Also, before you can craft TM 162 Bug Buzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it. The simplest way to learn how to craft the Bug Buzz TM is by defeating the Team Star Fighting-type boss, Eri. You will be rewarded by Cassiopeia the ability to craft it once you have whipped out the Fighting Crew.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Bug Buzz TM needs 10000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Kricketot Shell, Combee Honey, and Venonat Fang materials, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Kricketot, Combee, and Venonat defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Bug Buzz move is one of the best special attack skills a Bug-type Pokémon can learn. It has 90 power and 100% accuracy, which makes this an amazing move for specialized Bug-type Pokémon, which are usually better in normal Attack rather than in Sp. Attack.