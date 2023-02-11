How to craft TM 170 Steel Beam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in the previous generation, Steel Beam has an impressive base power of 140 and a very respectable accuracy of 95. It is a powerful Special based Steel-type move that decimates unprepared opponents, though it does deal a fair bit of recoil to its user as well, around half of the user’s maximum HP. Here is how you can craft TM 170 Steel Beam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What materials are used to craft TM 170 Steel Beam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

After unlocking TM 170 Steel Beam, head over to your local Pokémon Center’s TM Machine and boot it up. You will require the following materials to craft this Technical Machine:

14000 League Points

8 Magnemite Screws

5 Orthworm Tarnish

3 Cufant Tarnish

Magnemite Screws can be acquired from members of the Magnemite line. Magnemite itself can be found in the East Province (Areas Two and Three), while its evolved form Magneton can be found around Glaseado Mountain. Its final evolution, Magnezone, has no known overworld spawns. It is recommended to search for Magnemite, as they have a higher spawn rate than Magneton. As Steel and Electric types, Magnemite and Magneton are weak to Fire, Fighting and Ground-type moves.

Orthworm Tarnish drops from Orthworm, which can be found in the desert and mine biomes of Asado Desert and the East Province (Area Three). As a pure Steel type, Orthworm is weak to Fire, Fighting and Ground-type moves.

Cufant Tarnish is obtained by capturing or defeating Cufant and Copperajah. Of the two, Cufant is more common and can be easily found in the mine biome of the East Province (Area Three), at all times of the day. As a pure Steel type Pokémon, Cufant takes super effective damage from Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves.