How to craft TM 150 Stone Edge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A powerful Physical Rock-type move with an increased chance of landing a critical hit, TM 150 Stone Edge may be slightly lacking in the accuracy department, but it packs a mean punch, especially against unsuspecting Fire, Bug, Flying, and Ice types. Here is how you can craft TM 150 Stone Edge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to craft TM 143 Blizzard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What materials are used to craft TM 150 Stone Edge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players unlock TM 150 Stone Edge by defeating 6 trainers at the North Province (Area One) and speaking to the Battle League Representative located at the Pokémon Center there. Once you are able to craft the TM, head over to the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following resources to craft it:

12,000 League Points

5 Rolycoly Coal

3 Rockruff Rock

3 Klawf Claw

Rolycoly Coal can be obtained from members of the Rolycoly line except for Coalossal as it has no known overworld spawns. Rolycoly spawns in cave and mine biomes of the East Province (Area Three), while Carkol can be found in the mines of the same area. Rolycoly is a pure Rock type, and is weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground and Steel-type moves. Carkol is a Rock and Fire type, and takes more damage from Water, Fighting, Ground and Rock-type moves.

Rockruff Rock drops from the Rockruff line. Rockruff can commonly be found in the East Province (Area Two), the South Province (Areas One and Four), and the West Province (Area One). Lycanroc, its evolved form, can be found in Alfornada Cavern, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, the North Province (Area One), and Area Zero. Both Pokémon take super effective damage from Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground and Steel-type moves.

Klawf Claw are acquired by capturing or defeating Klawf. Klawf can be found in the rock biome of the South Province (Area Three) at all times of the day. As it is a pure Rock type, it takes more damage from Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground and Steel-type moves.