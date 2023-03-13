How to create a Curse of Vanishing enchantment in Minecraft

If you’ve played Minecraft since its 1.0 release in 2011, you have probably come across a cursed item. Generally, these curses are negative, but you can use them in fun ways when building an adventure map or multiplayer activity. Take, for example, the Curse of Vanishing, which will delete the item from the game if the player holding it dies. Knowing how to make it will let you use it in interesting ways, so let’s take a look at exactly what you need to add the Curse of Vanishing to something in Minecraft.

How to use the Curse of Vanishing enchantment in Minecraft

The Curse of Vanishing enchantment can be added to any tool, weapon, or armor. All you need in order to do it is an enchanting table, anvil, or game command. The maximum level for this enchantment is Level 1, meaning you won’t be able to make the curse any stronger. Here’s every item that the enchantment can be used on:

Pickaxe

Axe

Shovel

Hoe

Shears

Fishing rod

Flint and Steel

Compass

Shield

Armor helmet

Armor chest plate

Armor pants

Armor boots

Sword

Trident

Crossbow

Bow

Elytra

For armor, weapons, and tools, it does not matter what variant it is, you can use wood, diamond, nethernite, or anything else. You just take any item from the list above over to an enchanting table or anvil and use the enchantment. The enchantment itself can be obtained from End City, Jungle Temple, Stronghold chest loot, fishing, raid drops, or trading with a librarian at any level.

Remember, if you die while having the cursed item in your inventory, it will go away forever. You can get around this with the Keep Inventory command or by simply throwing the item on the ground if you’re afraid you’re going to die. Either way, be careful with this one and only use it if you have a good reason to do so.