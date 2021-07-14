How to create and edit badges in F1 2021

Badges in F1 2021 can be used in a variety of ways. Badges are custom logos that can be used either for your profile image in F1 2021, or for a MyTeam badge. So, how can you create and edit badges in F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to.

To start, head to the main menu of the game. From there, head to the ‘Customisation’ tab and click on the ‘Badges’ link. Then, you can select ‘Create New’ to make a new emblem. You can’t get too crazy in terms of customization options, but can combine a series of background shapes, emblems, colors, and shades. If you want to edit this logo after creating it, just go back to the Badges page, select it, and you’ll be able to edit from there.

To equip a badge to your profile, go back to the Badges pack. Select it with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) and select the Equip option. You should see the badge as your profile’s logo.

You can also use your custom badge in MyTeam. When you start up your file, select the Team Badge Select tab. Once you do that, select the ‘Copy from Another Design’ option and you should see one of your created badges on the design select screen.