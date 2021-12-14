How to customize your Goose in Goose Goose Duck

In Goose Goose Duck, there are plenty of customization items you can choose to make your avian avatar stand out from the rest of the lobby. These choices include hats, shirts, farts, pets, and kill animations. Of course, these choices are merely cosmetic-based and will not affect your in-game performance whatsoever. Here is how to unlock items and customize your Goose in Goose Goose Duck.

As has become the standard in the gaming industry with online multiplayer games, Goose Goose Duck has an in-game store that will allow you to purchase microtransaction currency or packs that come included with cosmetics.

There are two separate currencies in the game, silver and gold coins. If you see a match all the way to the end, you will earn some silver coins. With that in mind, it is better to stay in games until they complete, even if you die early. To get gold coins, you are pretty much stuck with purchasing them from the in-game store. You earn one gold coin from completing achievements in the game, but they will not nearly give you enough to purchase anything of worth with them.

After getting the proper amount of currency, go to Collections either on the main menu or go to a locker in a lobby to purchase and equip your items.