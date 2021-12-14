Does Goose Goose Duck have crossplay? Answered

Crossplay functionality is quickly becoming the standard for any online multiplayer game. If your game is on multiple platforms, you want to be able to play with your friends who are on other platforms from you. Goose Goose Duck is a game that is currently available on PC and Android phones. Does it have crossplay?

Goose Goose Duck does have full crossplay functionality between its PC and Android mobile versions. There is no setting that you need to turn on to enable it; it is just always active, meaning you can not turn it off as well. With that in mind, if you want to play with a friend, have them pull out their phone and input the code for your lobby, and they can join you, and voice chat should be implemented as well.

As far as we have seen, we have not seen any talk about the game currently coming to other platforms, although we would not be surprised at all to see it hit the iOS store at some point, speaking speculatively, of course. When and if that happens, we imagine the situation will remain the same where crossplay can not be turned off, and every platform will be connected.