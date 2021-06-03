How to defeat a Spire Guardian in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The last week of Chapter 2 Season 6 is here and one of the challenges is to defeat a Spire Guardian. These enemies arrived at the start of the season, patrolling the Guardian Spires and generally being a menace.

There are six Guardian Towers in total, and each one is patrolled by a Spire Guardian. You can can see the exact locations of the Towers marked on the map below.

Keep in mind, the Spire is no longer patrolled by a Spire Guardian, and is now patrolled by an evil version of Raz, so you won’t be able to complete this challenge there.

Image via Gamepur

Make sure you loot up fully before you go to these locations, the Spire Guardians are quite tough with plenty of shields. They also tend to be armed with Epic weapons, so will put out quite a bit of damage as well. All you need to do is take one out and the challenge will be complete.

