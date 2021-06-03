How to defeat a Spire Guardian in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
Take the fight to them.
The last week of Chapter 2 Season 6 is here and one of the challenges is to defeat a Spire Guardian. These enemies arrived at the start of the season, patrolling the Guardian Spires and generally being a menace.
There are six Guardian Towers in total, and each one is patrolled by a Spire Guardian. You can can see the exact locations of the Towers marked on the map below.
Keep in mind, the Spire is no longer patrolled by a Spire Guardian, and is now patrolled by an evil version of Raz, so you won’t be able to complete this challenge there.
Make sure you loot up fully before you go to these locations, the Spire Guardians are quite tough with plenty of shields. They also tend to be armed with Epic weapons, so will put out quite a bit of damage as well. All you need to do is take one out and the challenge will be complete.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 challenges below:
- Visit the Zero Point – 24,000 XP
- Craft three pistols – 24,000 XP
- Defeat a spire guardian – 24,000 XP
- Hunt three predators – 24,000 XP
- Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP
- Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP
- Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle – 24,000 XP
- Legendary Challenge – spend Gold Bars