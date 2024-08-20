Black Myth Wukong: How To Beat Black Bear Guai

Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong is the final boss of Chapter 1 that you must beat. Defeating this towering boss is not an easy feat, however. You will need some of the best skills to make your attacks impactful. In this guide, we have listed location, attack patterns, and some pro tips to beat the Black Bear Guai in Black Myth Wukong.

Black Bear Guai Location in Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Black Bear Guai is the final boss of Chapter 1 Black Wind Mountain. You will need to first reach the Black Wind Cave section and interact with the ‘Bodhi Peak’ Keeper’s Shrine. Once you are there, you will find the Black Bear Guai in the arena by the series of stairs going up.

NOTE: Once you have beaten this boss, you will transition into the next stage.

Black Bear Guai Attack Patterns

Attacks Description Three Hit Combo Black Bear Guai does a three hit combo that starts with a smashing punch to the ground followed by two more swift hits. Swipe Attack The boss punches right hand into the ground which is then swung in a 180 degree arc at the front and followed by a ground smash attack using both hands Somersault The boss starts the attack the same as the Swipe Attack but then follows up with by jumping in the air and using the elbow to crash down on the groud. Cloud Mist Black Bear Guai turns himself into mist and moves from one side of the arena to another. The boss will try to hit you as the Cloud Mist approaches you. Slam, Squash And Throw When the boss has covered itself with fire, expect to get two punches in a row followed by a foot slam. If you continue to dodge all of these, the boss can also throw himself onto you. Belly Flop At low health, Black Bear Guai transforms into Cloud Mist but returns to full form immediately by doing a belly flop attack.

How To Beat Black Bear Guai in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Bear Guai is a massive bear that uses fists, kicks, and its belly to deal damage. The boss also utilizes fire to amplify its damage when the health drops below 50 percent.

Due to the big size of the boss, dodging is much more manageable. This is because you can see the fist swings, jump attacks, and kicks easily. Most of the Black Bear Guai’s attacks have 3-hit combo. Once the combo is exhausted, you have a few seconds to strike back.

You must be adequately leveled up with a good number of skills unlocked in any stance. That is because the damage you do to the boss may seem small and insignificant so you need all the extra damage you can get by unlocking useful Foundation and Stance skills.

Dodging is the key element in winning the boss fight against Black Bear Guai. Landing perfect dodges every now and then should not be a problem since the attacks of the boss are predictable and repetitive.

Try to remain at the sides of the boss and attack at either legs. Staying at the front for too long will put you at a disadvantage as you can not clearly see visibly the incoming attack of Black Bear Guai.

Pro Tips for Defeating Black Bear Guai

Besides relying on the light and heavy attacks, you should utilize effectively the Immobilize and Cloud Step spells. For example, using the Immobilize spell from a distance will be ineffective because you will waste time in getting close to the boss. Therefore, the best approach is to use it when you are close to the Black Bear Guai.

Similarly, if the boss’s Cloud Mist is difficult for you to dodge then reserve the Cloud Step spell for this moment. You won’t have to worry about getting targeted as your decoy will draw all the aggro of the boss.

Utilize Red Tides transformation once you have depleted at least 20 to 30 percent of the boss’s health. You get a separate health bar when you transform and won’t need to be too much careful for losing the health and refilling it using the Gourd. Keep the health refills when the boss’s health drops below 50 percent.

Also, the Red Tides transformation can apply the fire status effect and the elevated camera angle makes dodging much more easier.

That is pretty much everything I had to discuss about the Black Bear Guai boss fight in Black Myth Wukong. Before you leave the page, consider checking out our take on the Black Myth: Wukong game Review.

