How to defeat Blatonn in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of mini-bosses for Kratos to take on to test his skills. These can range from the undead to monstrous creatures, each with unique abilities. One of the mini-bosses Kratos might face in Vanaheim is Blatonn. It is an Alpha Wulver, that is more skilled, fast, and deadlier than the average Wulver. As such, it can provide Kratos with a difficult challenge. Here is how you can defeat Blatonn in God of War Ragnarok.

Blatonn Location — God of War Ragnarok

Blatonn can be located in the Abandoned Village in Vanaheim. Blatonn can be seen feasting on a dead body at the edge of the structures there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After approaching him, the fight will start.

Blatonn Boss Guide- Tips and Tricks

Blatonn is fairly similar to other Wulvers with the exception that he is much faster and his attacks do more damage. So dodging and parrying will be a key tactic here. His attacks are mostly comprised of claw slashes and the occasional jump attacks. But, what you really need to be aware of is his unblockable lunge attacks. Here, dodging is obviously the best option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Initially, you should use all the runic attacks, Relic and Spartan Rage to overwhelm him. The goal is to build up his stun bar. Then go for heavy attacks at close range. Shower him with Sonic and Sigil arrows as well. Follow this method until his health is almost depleted. Using the Blades of Chaos and Draupnir Spear is recommended as close attacks are risky in this fight. These help in keeping Blatonn at a distance while also ensuring damage. Parrying his attacks and using combos will also do serious damage to him.

Towards the end of his health, he will become much deadlier with claws becoming longer, and will swipe them in unblockable attacks. Here, you will have to dodge because these take a fair chunk of health. Follow the methods above and his health will be fully depleted. Use the Finisher to finally end him. The reward for defeating him is the Boon of Valor Amulet Enchantment and the Nar’s Cup, a Relic crafting resource.