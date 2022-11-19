God of War Ragnarok has a lot of amazing boss fights for Kratos to take on across the Nine Realms. One of the boss fights he will surely encounter is Garm, the huge monstrous wolf that is imprisoned in Helheim. You’ll face him during the main quest ”Reunion”. This boss fight is one of the most intense and exciting in the game since there are three parts. So, here’s a guide on how to defeat Garm in God of War Ragnarok.

Garm Boss Guide- Tips and Tricks

Like all boss fights in God of War Ragnarok, this requires patience and timing. Garm’s attacks take a huge chunk out of your health so you need to be smart about your moves. In this fight, Atreus’ Sonic Arrows do minor damage, so they are not recommended.

First Fight

For the first fight, initially, Garm stomps with his paws and sends an icy shockwave toward Kratos. These can be easily blocked so you won’t have to worry about that. Another attack he does at the start is lunging forward and trying to bite you. This is an unblockable attack so you will have to dodge away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you successfully do that, you have a small window to parry and stun him. This is where you’ll have a big opportunity to go full Kratos on him. Damage him with runic attacks, both small and big, combined with the Spartan Rage if possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Garm then changes his attacks by bringing his chain into the mix. He’ll use the chain as a whip and try to attack you. During this time, the chain will sometimes get stuck to the ground. This is another chance to do some huge damage to him. Freeze the chain with the Leviathan Axe, and pull him down to attack. Use the runic attacks as well as the Relic and Spartan Rage to do the damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later on, Garm will attack by throwing ice balls from his mouth from the top of the area. These can’t be parried so you’ll have to dodge them. Then, he will jump down and try to cause damage within a specific area. This area is marked red, so be sure to move away from it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow all the attacks mentioned above and you’ll take down Garm in no time. After supposedly defeating him, a cutscene will play and the fight will end.

Second Fight

The second fight takes place a few moments after Kratos and Atreus move away from the first area. This is extremely short and requires only the use of the Draupnir Spear. Garm has trapped you inside a rocky structure with his paw exposed. This is his weak spot and is the main focus of this fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to use the Draupnir Spear to attack the exposed paw. Throw a few Draupnir Spears and detonate them to do some damage. Then, when you have done enough damage he will run away and move to the next fight area.

Third Fight

After running away from Garm, you’ll once again meet with him in a much smaller area. This is where the final fight takes place and there is even smaller room for error.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The focus of this fight is attacking his weak spots which are the gold braces on his paws and neck. The Draupnir Spear comes in handy here. Throw a few a the weak spots and detonate them to do some massive damage. Additionally, the Leviathan Axe can also be used although it is less accurate and efficient in this regard. Once he’s stunned, follow the same method as the first encounter by going all in with the runic attacks, Spartan Rage, and Relic. Garm will also now perform an area-wide icy shockwave you’ll have to dodge.

After doing enough damage, Atreus will mention that he has found a way to tame Garm to stop him. To help him, you’ll have to pull Garm down to let Atreus climb up on him. Atreus tries to tame the huge wolf with something and being spooked, Garm runs away. This is where the boss fight finally ends and you will now have to find Garm and see what Atreus did to him.