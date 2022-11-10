Gryla stands between you and making it out of her house in God of War Ragnarok. You will need to work with Angrboda to defeat her grandmother and make it out on the other side. Unlike other boss fights in this game, there are a few things you want to know when battling against Gryla. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Gryla in God of War Ragnarok.

How to beat Gryla in God of War Ragnarok

Rather than hitting Gryla directly, you want to hit the cauldron she’s holding. It’s how she’s stealing souls from animals and using them to escape her reality. It’s the only reason Atreus and Angrboda want to remain in Gryla’s house. She will hold it to her chest throughout the encounter, and your goal is to fire your arrows at this cauldron, forcing you not to use your melee attacks too often.

Gryla will primarily throw magic at you, which is relatively easy to dodge. If you’re struggling to find an opening against her, there are candles throughout the room that you can have Angrboda light and briefly stun Gryla, giving you a chance to get in a few hits. Eventually, if you stun Gryla, she falls to the ground, and you can freely attack the cauldron. This is where you want to use your melee attacks during this fight.

While battling Gryla, she may begin to charge up an attack. You’ll notice it when a distinct red smoke begins to fill the floor. Depending on your location, you will need to jump onto one of the tables or jump down to the floor. After you’re clear of this, you can return to attack Gryla.

There are not too many distinct mechanics or difficult things you need to do. The only thing you need to do is make sure you’re shooting at the cauldron to cause any damage to her. Then, when she reaches the end of her health, you can try breaking the rune from the cauldron, preventing her from any more souls.