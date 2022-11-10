Gryla is a being you will encounter while playing through God of War Ragnarok. She is taking animals from the Ironwood forest and abducting their souls. It’s up to Atreus to try and prevent this from happening any further, but before you can confront Gryla, you will need to sneak into her home. Here’s what you need to know about how to get into Gryla’s home in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find a way into Gryla’s home in God of War Ragnarok

Follow Angrboda at the front of Gryla’s house, and she’ll lead you to a pathway through some of the larger ledges that Atrues can climb onto. Continue to follow the pathway, and then jump across the open gap. Unfortunately, Angrboda cannot follow, meaning you’ll need to find a way to ensure she can get across and assist you in progress. When you jump the gap, move to the left, and there will be green metal you can shoot using Atreus’ Sonic Arrows. You need to shoot through the large wooden cage suspended at the center of the area.

It might take you a bit of time to find the correct angle. You’ll need to line up the green metal with the small hole through the wooden cage, giving you a clear path to ensuring Angrboda can join you.

After shooting the arrow, Angrboda can jump up and reach the top of the ledge. She’ll kick off a shield, clearing the pathway for you to progress up with her. You can then jump up and join her, making your way into Gryla’s home, where you will have to battle against her to bring her back to her senses.