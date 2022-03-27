How to defeat Ivy the Poisonous Mass in Core Keeper

Ivy the Poisonous Mass is an optional boss in Core Kepper. Although not part of the main story quest, it is certainly worth challenging since it drops Poisonous Sickle, arguably the best weapon in the game. That said, locating the boss is not easy and might take a while. Furthermore, it is one of the more challenging bosses in the game, so be prepared before taking on the battle.

How to defeat Ivy the Poisonous Mass

Ivy the Poisonous Mass can be found in the Azeos’ Wilderness. It doesn’t have a fixed location, and you’ll have to keep searching until you find her.

For the battle, take the entire Scarlet Armor set. Although not necessary, carry the Swift Feather for additional movement speed, which can benefit while battling the boss. Apart from that, take a Remedaisy Necklace for immunity to poison, Mold Ring for additional critical hit chance, and Sky Ring for bonus critical hit chance and melee damage. Finally, use Ruin Song as your primary weapon.

Before you start the fight, make sure to clear the walls around her so that you have more space to play with. Furthermore, clear all the poison slimes on the floor beforehand. Once in the fight, just hit her and keep running in a specific direction. Every time she attacks, she’ll leap from her spot, giving you the opportunity to hit her. Continue the hit and run method until all her health depletes.