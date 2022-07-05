Does Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed have splitscreen co-op? Answered

Cult classic Destroy All Humans! 2 is getting a remaster. Reprobed brings the original Xbox and PlayStation 2 game forward with Unreal Engine 4, but there’s still a question of what classic features have made the jump. Splitscreen co-op isn’t as common nowadays, so it’s fair to ask if Reprobed will include it.

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed splitscreen multiplayer

The original game featured splitscreen co-op for the entire campaign and its competitive minigame collection too; Reprobed will also feature splitscreen. As the co-op trailer boasts, “full campaign splitscreen co-op” is part of the new experience. It should be noted that the remake does not include online multiplayer, however. If you’re playing the PC version, Steam does have the option to team up through Remote Play. This involves streaming the game to a second player, so don’t expect things to run or look as smooth as they would if you were physically together playing splitscreen. Still, that’s at least one workaround. Console players can’t do the same thing, though.

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed release date and platforms

Speaking of consoles, Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the aforementioned PC. There will not be PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions — the remaster is strictly for current-gen hardware. Additionally, there is no Nintendo Switch version announced at this time. As for the release date, Reprobed launches on Friday, August 30.

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed new content

This is a remaster, not a remake, so don’t expect a radically different game. That said, Reprobed will of course look much better in the graphics department. It also includes every Crypto skin from the first game and the ability to change the paint job on his UFO.