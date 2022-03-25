How to defeat Malugaz the Corrupted in Core Keeper

Malugaz the Corrupted is an optional boss in Core Keeper that players won’t be able to encounter just by playing the main questline. Unlike all the other bosses in the game, Malugaz the Corrupted doesn’t drop the Boss Chest but instead drops a smaller Chest. However, the boss is challenging to defeat, especially when you are unaware of his attacking pattern.

How to defeat Malugaz the Corrupted

Since the boss is hidden, you’ll need a Crystal Skull to summon him. To obtain the Crystal Skull, you need to gather ten Crystal Skull Shards. Once you have the item, you need to visit the Forgotten Runes biome and search for the summoning spot. Generally, the spot is in the underground fortress with green floors, which Cavelings infest.

Rune Song is typically the best weapon for actual combat against Malugaz the Corrupted. It packs a lot of damage and provides beneficial attributes such as life steal and increased attack speed. If you don’t have Rune Song, you can also go with Scarlett Dagger or a ranged weapon.

Apart from the weapon, make sure to carry Healing potions to the fight. Furthermore, use an Enrage Potion before the battle to increase the melee damage, Guardian Potion to reduce the incoming damage, and Hearty Pepper Wrap for additional movement speed.

Malugaz the Corrupted is a two-staged boss. It will teleport from one spot to another, shooting flames that leave a trail upon contacting a surface in its first form. Here, utilize your boosted movement speed to dash from place to place, avoiding any incoming damage. Stay out of the flames on the surface as it can deal you damage, and use your weapon whenever the boss’s guard is down.

If you successfully defeat him for the first time, he will get another life bar entering the second phase. This time around, he’ll quickly leap from one spot to another, dealing damage. Similar to the first form, avoid stepping on flames and use your dash to avoid his close combat attacks. Wait for him to use his leap and strike whenever he is in melee range. Although it might seem difficult at first, it gets easier over time.