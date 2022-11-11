Sonic Frontiers is filled with dangerous foes for you to take on from simple enemies to massive opponents called Guardians. Guardians are some of the most difficult enemies for you to take on and each requires specific actions to defeat them. One of the most intimidating of all the Guardians is the Fortress Guardians. These massive flying foes resemble large aircraft and will bombard the ground around you without mercy. This guide will show you how to defeat the Fortress Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat Fortress Guardians in Sonic Frontiers

Fortress Guardians can easily be spotted in the air thanks to their massive size. These Guardians might not be as big as Strider Guardians, but they do take up a lot of space. When you spot a Fortress Guardian, it will start the fight by bombarding the area with bombs. These bombs have a large area of effect that you can easily get caught in if you stand underneath where the Fortress Guardian is flying. Stick to the side of the Guardian to avoid the bombs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a short while, the Fortress Guardian will get lower to the ground and start leaving a trail of rails. Run down to the rail and jump on them to begin your assault on the Guardian. As you ride the rails behind the Guardian, it will launch balls of energy at you similar to the Squid Guardians. Hope across the rails as they appear and disappear to avoid the incoming energy attacks. After a while, you will get close enough that an attack icon will appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attack when the prompt appears to make the Fortress Guardian enter its second phase. During this time, you will be on a small platform and can freely attack the Fortress Guardian. Deal as much damage as you can during this time. After a short while, more rails will appear and you will need to repeat the process of dodging energy until you can damage the Guardian once more. Once you get close enough again, attack the Guardian and finish it off.