How to destroy a car or truck to collect Electronic Parts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

At stage 2 of 3 in the third quest of the Paradise Part 1 questline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, your objective is to destroy a car or truck in order to collect Electronic Parts from its wreckage. You are not given a quest marker for this quest, so you’ll have to find a car or truck for yourself. Fortunately, you can destroy any car or truck, and they’re very common.

Where to find a car or truck

Cars and trucks are so common in Fortnite that it’s easier to list the places where cars and trucks do not spawn. So, there are none around Logjam Junction, none on any of the islands in the lagoon to the east of the map, and none around Neo Butter Barn or Impossible Rock (the middle of the desert, in other words). Towns and gas stations are the most likely places to find cars and trucks, but you can really find them all over the place.

How to destroy a car or truck

Don’t do what we did and destroy your selected car or truck with your harvesting tool. It’s not that it isn’t an effective way to destroy it, it’s that the car will explode, and burning gasoline will spray everywhere. In other words, you will get hurt. By all means, save ammo by weakening the car or truck with your harvesting tool (or by driving it really badly), but finish it off from a safe distance using a gun.

How to collect Electronic Parts

When you destroy the car or truck, three Electronic Parts should pop out of the wreckage, and you only need to collect three, so you should only need to destroy one car or truck (unless an enemy player comes and steals your hard-earned Electronic Parts). In the unlikely event that that happens, you’ll have to destroy another car or truck.