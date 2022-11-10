When working through the Secret of the Sands Favour in God of War Ragnarok, you will discover the creature captured in the Dark Elf cave is a Hafgufa. It’s a sizeable jellyfish-like creature that is attempting to sing, but it is stuck between all the Dark Elf hives underground. Of course, you will need to remove those bindings, but eliminating them takes some clever angles. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy all Hafgufa bindings in God of War Ragnarok.

All Hafgufa bindings in God of War Ragnarok

When you arrive inside the cave housing the Hafgufa, move towards the center and look at the left side. You should see a pile of gold ore blocking your path. Behind it will be a red jar you can destroy, exploding the ore and opening up that side for a better angle on the Dark Elf hive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With that spot now clear, jump over to it and look at the bindings to your right. You should see a Twilight Stone behind the first binding. Line up your shot, so you hit the first binding before you hit the other two, and throw your Leviathan Axe when your trail becomes blue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve removed those bindings, the final one will be available back at the center. Return to the starting location of the cave, and look up to your left. You should see another Twilight Stone. Aim for the one on the far left, and angle it so your Axe will go through the second one, hitting the other bindings. Once you successfully remove these bindings, you can return to the hive cage on the surface to free the Hafgufa.