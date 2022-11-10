Where to find Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok

The armor piece and weapon enhancements are beneficial in God of War Ragnarok. They’re an excellent way to add more tricks to your combat skills and give you passive benefits while battling hordes of creatures. One of these unique armor pieces, the Shoulder Straps of Radiance, can be found while exploring the game. Unfortunately, you will need to go off the beaten path to add it to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarok

Unlike the other pieces in this set, the Gauntlet of Radiance or the Belt of Radiance, you can find the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in a slightly more accessible location. Although it is still off the traditional path of the main story in Ragnarok, make sure you’re exploring the game instead of simply doing the main story quests.

The Shoulder Straps of Radiance appear towards the end of the Secret of the Sand side quest. You’ll receive this quest when you end The Barrens, a desert in Alfheim that becomes available to you after you clear the Tower of Light with Tyr. This quest has you attempting to free a creature in pain with Atreus, and the two go deep underground in The Barrens to a location known as The Below.

When you reach the quest’s end and free the creature, a Hafgufa, from its bindings, you will need to escape to the surface. However, before you reach the top, there is a legendary chest on the left side of the final room. Inside will be the Shoulder Straps of Radiance, which you can equip upon looting.