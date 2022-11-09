When encountering the Light Elves in God of War Ragnarok, they will begin to use unique attacks. They have a distinct blue ring around them, which can be difficult to block if you are not quick enough to interrupt them. It’s a good idea to interrupt them to prevent them from attacking and gain the upper hand against them in combat. Here’s what you need to know about how to interrupt blue ring attacks in God of War Ragnarok.

How to block blue ring attacks in God of War Ragnarok

When you see a blue ring forming around an enemy’s attack, you must double-tap the L1 button before the attack can be fired off from your opponent. Kratos will charge forward a short distance and interrupt this attack, stopping the attack from using it and giving you a few seconds of an opening to begin a combo against the attacker. The blue ring attack will have two rings—one around the opponent’s attack and one closing on the smaller one. The enemy will unleash the attack when the bigger one reaches the smaller one.

Related: How to complete the Secret of the Sands quest in God of War Ragnarok

As we noted, you will encounter this for the first time against the Light Elves of Alfheim, and several unique enemy classes will use them against you. Alternatively, dodging out the way is another choice if you don’t have time to double-tab against this. However, you will not gain an opening against these opponents, and you will need to quickly follow up with another attack after the blue ring has been used. Double-tapping the L1 button, your block is the best method to properly abuse the opening your opponent has given you and make it easier to take them down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The blue rings should look familiar to the red and yellow rings you already see being used by opponents, so the formation of it should be familiar. Many other enemies will start using melee and ranged attacks like this. The method remains the same, though, where you will need to double-tap the L1 button to prevent the attack from happening.